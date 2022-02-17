Amplitude Adds Data Integrations

Amplitude, a digital optimization company, has integrated its technology with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, MailChimp, Klaviyo, and Customer.io and enhanced its existing integration with HubSpot.

Through its growing partner ecosystem, Amplitude ingests data through customer data platforms data warehouses, SaaS platforms, and Amplitude's own software development kits.

"As the demand for digital optimization increases, organizations are asking for easier and faster ways to both import their data into Amplitude and export enriched data to downstream applications," said Justin Bauer, senior vice president of product at Amplitude, in a statement. "Data management is a huge challenge for many leaders, so the breadth and depth of Amplitude's technology integration ecosystem is a powerful differentiator for our Digital Optimization System. We're becoming the go-to hub for customer data, making it easier than ever for companies to understand their customers, create better product experiences, and ultimately grow their businesses."

In a further expansion of the Amplitude partner ecosystem, Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently designated Amplitude as an AI for Data Analytics (AIDA) solution provider. The sole product analytics solution with the AIDA designation, Amplitude leverages AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for AI-based insights and personalization.