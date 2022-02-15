PCI Pal Partners with VoiceFoundry
PCI Pal, a provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, is partnering with VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital company that specializes in helping businesses improve customer engagement and the contact center experience through customized solutions leveraging Amazon Connect.
With PCI Pal being one of the first secure payment providers available in Amazon Connect, the partnership enables VoiceFoundry to offer customers additional options for payment security and compliance as part of its contact center offer. The move also makes PCI Pal's solutions available to more TTEC customers.
"We are delighted to announce VoiceFoundry as a global PCI Pal partner. There is great synergy between the two organizations. As an industry leader in deploying Amazon Connect and other AWS services, VoiceFoundry will be able to integrate the PCI Pal secure payment solutions to help enterprises improve customer engagement and comply with PCI DSS rules, while maximizing the benefits of AWS," said Darren Gill, chief revenue officer of PCI Pal, in a statement.
"We are passionate about customer experience and, with a deep legacy of over 40 years in the contact center environment, we have the expertise to help organizations successfully navigate the key technologies needed to deliver an exceptional customer experience, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). This includes PCI Pal's multi-award winning suite of secure omnichannel payment solutions," Dan Bloy, executive director of VoiceFoundry, said in a statement.
