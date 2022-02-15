PCI Pal Partners with VoiceFoundry

PCI Pal, a provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, is partnering with VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital company that specializes in helping businesses improve customer engagement and the contact center experience through customized solutions leveraging Amazon Connect.

With PCI Pal being one of the first secure payment providers available in Amazon Connect, the partnership enables VoiceFoundry to offer customers additional options for payment security and compliance as part of its contact center offer. The move also makes PCI Pal's solutions available to more TTEC customers.