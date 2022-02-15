Clearbit Launches Data Activation Platform for B2B Marketing

Clearbit, a marketing intelligence solutions provider, today introduced the Data Activation Platform for B2B marketing teams.

Clearbit's new, integrated platform provides real-time intelligence about target markets, ideal customers, and engaged prospects and empowers teams to apply it to each step of their customer journeys.

"We've been fortunate to work with many of the most innovative B2B growth teams in the world, and they've taught us that it's not just about having good data, it's about activating that data to improve your funnel from top to bottom," said Ross Moser, CEO of Clearbit, in a statement. "The ability to apply real-time intelligence to each step of the customer journey and optimize experiences in real-time is what's driving success for Clearbit's customers."

Clearbit's new platform allows teams to discover and define ideal companies in their target markets, leveraging Clearbit’s database of more than 44 million companies, each with more than 100 detailed firmographic and technographic attributes. Marketers can then use Clearbit to put that intelligence to work creating target audiences, enriching their CRM and MAP systems, personalizing their websites and customer experience apps, and better targeting advertising and outreach campaigns.

Key components of the Data Activation Platform include the following:

Clearbit's B2B data and enrichment features combined with the Reveal system to unmask anonymous website visitors and monitor intent;

New ideal prospect discovery capabilities, allowing marketers to look past their existing funnels to find best-fit prospects in Clearbit's database of every company with a website;

Audience management, enabling teams to create company segments based on their ideal customer profile, pulling data from their CRM, MAP, and CDP systems, and build campaigns, triggers, and alerts to activate those audiences across systems.

Real-time integrations and APIs that empower teams to apply intelligence across their stacks, whether applied to targeting ads, personalizing content and conversations, shortening website forms, or optimizing pipeline.