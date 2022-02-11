DataSelf Releases Next-Generation ETL+

DataSelf, a business analytics provider, has released a new version of its ETL+ (Extract, Transform, Load) technology.

According to Joni Girardi, DataSelf's founder and CEO, the demand for new technology was due to the increasingly hybrid data environment in which today's businesses operate. "In the past, most organizations looked at analytics for a single application—typically either ERP or CRM. Today, organizations are looking for an analytics solution that ties in with multiple data silos, and those silos have grown in complexity, with data stored in multiple places, such as the cloud, on premises, and even across countless Excel files.

"The watchword in software today is agility," Girardi said in a statement. "The previous generation of analytics solutions assumed that once you configured the plumbing that was behind an analytics solution, you'd rarely – if ever – need to change it. That fact is no longer true today."