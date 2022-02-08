Tech Mahindra Partners with Yellow.ai

The joint offering will support a diverse set of solutions across a variety of platforms, including, conversational chatbots and voicebots for live chat, email support, and ticket management. These features will support conversational campaigns and surveys, provide analytical insights, and enable customer experience automation and full-stack experience automation.

"As organizations across the globe are shifting from transactional to conversational business model, we believe that conversational CX and EX solutions will revolutionize the way they do business. Our partnership with Yellow.ai is aimed at driving digital transformations in the CX and EX space. Together, we aim to redefine the way enterprises connect with their customers and employees by personalizing their interactions," said Birendra Sen, head of business process services at Tech Mahindra, in a statement.

"We are breaking new ground with Tech Mahindra to give enterprise customers a competitive advantage with greater efficiencies across business processes. With our joint offerings, we aim to redefine how enterprises connect with their customers, employees, and vendors. Combining a conversational layer built on our rich [natural language processing] engine with Tech Mahindra's deep expertise in optimizing day-to-day business activities, our objective is to transform the future of work across a broad set of industries," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement.