LogMeIn Rebrands as GoTo

LogMeIn, a provider of remote-work technology, has rebranded as GoTo and relaunched a simplified product portfolio with a single application and two flagship products: the all-new IT management and support product, GoTo Resolve, and a new experience for the unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) product, GoTo Connect. These products are united by a single application, administrative system, and converging user experience. The company has also launched a partner program.

"This announcement follows a year-long internal company transformation with significant investment in innovation, unification,?and?global?go-to-market efforts. While many providers in the space only solve for one point solution, GoTo is bringing together IT management and support and communications in one application in a completely new and unique way," said Mike Kohlsdorf, GoTo's president and CEO, in a statement. "GoTo and the new portfolio better represent the company and our commitment to SMBs. We understand their particular challenges and have the focus and resources needed to address these pain points to better serve their dynamic working environments."

Through the single product for both support and communication, GoTo clients get a ;shared experience for both GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve and the ability to add integrations between support and communications, including ticketing and helpdesk experiences within GoTo Connect, phone access to the GoTo Resolve console, and the ability to add call notes to support tickets.

GoTo Resolve brings together functionality from GoTo's remote access, management, and support capabilities with an all-new conversational ticketing and support toolset and zero trust security architecture.

GoTo Connect is a new cloud-based unified communication experience bringing together GoTo's collaboration solutions in a unified application. It includes cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, training, and contact center capabilities. Additional features and functionality include deep Facebook integrations, WebChat widgets that filter website visitor interactions directly into chat queues, and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) capabilities built for SMBs.