AdAdapted Adds Add-to-Cart Capabilities to Direct

AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform provider for consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers, introduced add-to-cart e-commerce capabilities for AdAdapted Direct.

In addition to featuring AdAdapted's patented add-to-list technology, AdAdapted Direct now empowers marketers to create campaigns that enable shoppers to add products directly to their online carts.

The company launched AdAdapted Direct in the fall, providing advertisers with a self-serve solution for on-demand access to an audience of more than 110 million verified shoppers. AdAdapted Direct serves targeted mobile ads to this network while these shoppers are planning and making trips to the store.

While AdAdapted Direct already allows advertisers to get their products added directly to shopping lists, the new add-to-cart ad unit creates significant advantages for marketers seeking to drive eCommerce engagement and purchase intent among target consumers.

Companies using AdAdapted Direct add-to-cart capabilities can now launch direct-to-cart ad units at more than 200 retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart, and Amazon.