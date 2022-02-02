AdAdapted Adds Add-to-Cart Capabilities to Direct
AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform provider for consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers, introduced add-to-cart e-commerce capabilities for AdAdapted Direct.
In addition to featuring AdAdapted's patented add-to-list technology, AdAdapted Direct now empowers marketers to create campaigns that enable shoppers to add products directly to their online carts.
The company launched AdAdapted Direct in the fall, providing advertisers with a self-serve solution for on-demand access to an audience of more than 110 million verified shoppers. AdAdapted Direct serves targeted mobile ads to this network while these shoppers are planning and making trips to the store.
While AdAdapted Direct already allows advertisers to get their products added directly to shopping lists, the new add-to-cart ad unit creates significant advantages for marketers seeking to drive eCommerce engagement and purchase intent among target consumers.
Companies using AdAdapted Direct add-to-cart capabilities can now launch direct-to-cart ad units at more than 200 retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart, and Amazon.
"As brands continue to evolve their strategies to cater to shoppers' growing demand for e-commerce capabilities, this new feature from AdAdapted Direct helps brands to efficiently support their growth at nearly any retailer through both add-to-list and now add-to-cart solutions," said Mike Pedersen, AdAdapted's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "This allows brands to reach shoppers directly, boost awareness, drive trial, and increase sales and sales velocity by winning new consumers."
"As brands work to engage with consumers at the point of purchase, AdAdapted Direct add-to-cart capabilities will empower brands with new tools to reach their target consumers," said Joshua Sukenic, vice president and general manager of AdAdapted Direct, in a statement. "AdAdapted Direct enables brands to run campaigns that fit their budgets while providing control, flexibility, and agility. We continue to listen to our customers and plan to add new capabilities in the future to meet their evolving needs. Our launch of add-to-cart capabilities recognizes rapid consumer shifts and the growing needs of brands."