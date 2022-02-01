Mindtickle Expands AWS Partnership

Mindtickle, a provider of sales readiness solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and listing the Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform in AWS Marketplace.

"The AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables greater reach into the AWS customer base and strengthens commitment. AWS ISVs have earned customer confidence as certified trusted partners," said Stanley Chan, AWS' head of technology partners for Asia-Pacific and Japan, in a statement.

"A key benefit of our collaboration with AWS is offering the most advanced and comprehensive sales readiness platform leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Our architecture helps ensure our current and future customers are continuously building a state of sales excellence in their organizations with dependable and reliable service and support," said Deepak Diwakar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Mindtickle, in a statement. "We look forward to building on this collaboration to bring the Mindtickle platform to even more organizations to help them maximize the potential of their customer-facing teams and achieve their revenue goals."

"Membership in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and listing the Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform in AWS Marketplace will be integral to Mindtickle's ability to reach more organizations and increase our connections with AWS customers," said Kevin Matsushita, head of partnerships and alliances at Mindtickle, in a statement. "We're excited to work with the AWS team to jointly drive our customers toward achieving their business goals."