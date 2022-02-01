UserTesting Partners with Quantum Metric

UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, has partnered with Quantum Metric to provide companies with quantified, customer-driven insights that transform how they design and deliver digital products and experiences.

"Customer expectations have never been higher, and the ability to deliver the products and experiences that they demand is vital to staying competitive," said Mona Sabet, chief corporate strategy officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "However, organizations struggle to bring customer insights and learnings into agile product development processes. This collaboration enables product and digital e-commerce teams to rapidly understand their customers' experience as they continuously iterate on their offerings in this rapidly changing environment." "Organizations today are tasked with innovating at the pace of their customers," said Bryce Winkelman, chief business and strategy officer of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "Our partnership with UserTesting makes it easier than ever to continuously evolve their digital experiences, helping teams to put the customers at the heart of everything they do. Our partner ecosystem is critical to our success, and we are excited to expand our integrations with UserTesting."

The UserTesting Human Insight Platform brings human insight into the entire product development lifecycle, from needs discovery and concept design through new feature delivery and optimization. Users can target current or future customers within the platform, ask questions, and give instructions. The platform leverages an opt-in, global network of individuals around the world to quickly video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxN).

The Quantum Metric platform adds additional depth to insights from UserTesting through session replay technology. Teams can quantify potential errors or opportunities to proactively optimize their digital experiences and iterate their digital products by prioritizing projects based on the needs of the customer and its impact on the business.

As part of their partnership, UserTesting and Quantum Metric will be developing programs and integrations that will enable companies to identify, quantify and gain a deeper understanding of customer pain points.