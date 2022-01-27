ActivTrak Integrates with Salesforce

ActivTrak, a workforce analytics platform provider, has integrated with Salesforce, allowing ActivTrak users to correlate workforce productivity data with lead and opportunity metrics in Salesforce.

Insights from the ActivTrak/Salesforce integration help identify work habits that contribute to new leads and opportunities, as well as potential bottlenecks in workflows. The integration also measures the success of onboarding programs for new sales reps, identifying who meets desired goals and who might need additional coaching and support. Through personal productivity insight reports, individual sales reps can identify opportunities for self-improvement and work with managers on development plans and schedule optimization.

"Sales organizations spend a tremendous amount of their workday completing tasks in collaboration, CRM, and other digital tools to qualify leads and build a pipeline of new business opportunities," said ActivTrak Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen in a statement. "With ActivTrak's Salesforce integration, both individuals and organizations can now get a deeper understanding of their most productive work habits, recognize successes, and coach team members in ways that improve their performance and productivity to drive more sales."

The integration delivers a side-by-side analysis from Salesforce and ActivTrak, showing correlations and ratios for lead and opportunity management. Insights help users understand how productivity drives opportunity and lead conversion team-wide and per rep, with metrics that include the following:

New leads qualified vs. productive time;

New opportunities created vs. productive time;

Tasks completed vs. productive time;

Time spent in collaboration and sales tools; and

Number of leads qualified, number of opportunities created, and tasks completed.

The integration is available to all ActivTrak Advanced and Premium customers through ActivConnect and can be leveraged through a direct integration into ActivTrak or via pre-built Microsoft Power BI templates.