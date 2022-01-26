Salesforce Adds Territory Planning Capabilities to Maps

Salesforce has added Territory Planning to Maps, helping sales leaders assess territory mapping needs, enhance selling models, and realign coverage based on multiple factors, including role, location, and level of expertise.

"In today's work-from-anywhere world, companies need a smart solution to ensure territories are balanced effectively, regardless of where their sales reps are located," said Taksina Eammano, senior vice president of product management for Salesforce's Sales Cloud, in a statement. "Salesforce Maps Territory Planning enables precision for sales leaders to drive maximum revenue growth from their sales team's capacity."

Salesforce Maps Territory Planning innovations include the following:

Territory Planning for Digital Selling, which enables sales leaders to create territory planning models that flexibly support field, digital, and hybrid selling models. Within a single plan, companies can specify whether a given territory should be contiguous or non-contiguous and design equitable territories that match their sales processes.

Territory Planning for Workload Variation, factoring in rep skill sets, seniority, and other capacity constraints when balancing territories.

Territory Planning for Team Selling, which empowers teams to plan related territories to foster team collaboration and continuity across different roles. Now, instead of designing territories from scratch, companies can visually overlay an existing territory plan on top of a new or proposed plan.

DocuSign uses Salesforce Maps Territory Planning's advanced optimization engine to automatically carve 3,000 global territories for its sales reps.