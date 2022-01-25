Translations.com Announces Certification of ServiceNow Integration

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect and a provider of language and technology solutions, today announced the certification of its new GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration.

GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow, a Now-certified App, is Translations.com's all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete the translation process within the ServiceNow user interface.

The combination of ServiceNow's workflow automation platform and GlobalLink's extended localization workflow capabilities provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content.

New features of the certified GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration include the following:

Agent chat translated into the user's native language (compatibility with ServiceNow Rome and Quebec versions);

Support for translation of both portal content and tables;

Ability to connect multiple GlobalLink Project Director initiatives and configure custom attributes;

Elimination of the chat role requirement; and

Simplified automatic submission.

GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow continues to support the following:

Connect Chat (compatibility with ServiceNow Paris, Rome, and Quebec versions);

Knowledge (articles, article templates, and blocks);

Task extended records (cases and incidents);

Service Portal (messages, choices, field labels, SP instances and menu, SP rectangle menu item, Portal announcements, catalog items, variables question choices, and categories);

Survey (assessment metrics and types); and

System notifications and email templates.