3CLogic Adds SMS Capabilities to ServiceNow Solution

3CLogic, provider of a voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform for ServiceNow, has added SMS capabilities to help IT helpdesks, customer support teams, or employee services groups leveraging the ServiceNow platform as part of 3CLogic's spring software release.

"We are excited to extend these new SMS/text functionalities to ServiceNow as we continue to evolve our offering," said Navya Pandiri, vice president of product management at 3CLogic, in a statement. "SMS continues to be a popular public channel but has rarely evolved beyond a notification tool in a business-to-consumer capacity until now."

The latest set of enhanced features include the following:

ServiceNow Integrated Two-Way SMS from within ServiceNow's Agent Workspace;

Omnichannel SMS Routing for ServiceNow, leveraging ServiceNow's native Advanced Work Assignment (AWA), to route SMS requests and conversations alongside ServiceNow's native service channels (ie: chats, cases, incidents, etc.) to the most qualified agents based on availability, capacity, and skills.

Integrated ServiceNow SMS Reporting, integrating key SMS metrics and data into ServiceNow reports, Performance Analytics, and Workforce Optimization tools.

The upcoming release adds to 3CLogic's other SMS capabilities for ServiceNow, which include click-to-SMS, automated SMS alerts/notifications, SMS surveys, automated texting of relevant knowledge articles, and auto-creation of ServiceNow tickets. The solution is available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions.