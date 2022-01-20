Idomoo Launches Idomoo Personalized Videos for Salesforce

Idomoo has launched the Idomoo - Personalized Videos for Salesforce app on Salesforce AppExchange.

The app allows Salesforce users to integrate Personalized Videos into their Salesforce workflows. It can sync with contacts' most recent data to generate a custom video instantly. These data-driven videos can be included in any communications sent out via Salesforce, in any resolution and for any device. Video generation and distribution can even be automatically triggered in Salesforce by specific actions or events. After the video is sent, real-time analytics provide insights into which contacts watched and how they interacted with the video.

"This app lets users leverage the power of data-driven video at scale, no matter how large their list of contacts," said Danny Kalish, Idomoo's chief technology officer and co-founder, in a statement. "This brings the customer experience of sales and marketing interactions to a new level and, as a result, improves business results. We're thrilled to help our customers do that."

"Idomoo - Personalized Videos for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by providing Personalized Video capabilities," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."