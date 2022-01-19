Precisely Acquires PlaceIQ
Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, will acquire PlaceIQ, a provider of location-based consumer insights. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition of PlaceIQ expands the Precisely data integrity portfolio to include mobile location data while also providing broader access to enterprise-wide data management solutions, including data governance, data enrichment, and additional location data attributes.
"Enterprises today are looking to make better decisions through data they can trust. Precisely offers a unique combination of software and data solutions to help companies achieve data integrity and improve decision making," said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, in a statement. "The addition of PlaceIQ's location data to our portfolio deepens that value proposition by providing our customers with market-leading data on consumer behavior. We look forward to accelerating PlaceIQ's decade of innovation, offering new ways for enterprises to improve the accuracy, consistency, and context of their data."
"This is a tremendous opportunity for PlaceIQ to further connect location intelligence to the marketing ecosystem through our ubiquitous industry partnerships and proven integrations," said Duncan McCall, CEO and co-founder of PlaceIQ, in a statement. "Precisely's demographic and mapping data, coupled with its passion for tackling the most difficult data integrity problems, is a great fit for PlaceIQ and our clients. We believe our industry-leading offerings will be taken to the next level with Precisely's investment and enterprise guidance."
