Bright Pattern Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Call Center Solutions to Government

Bright Pattern, a provider of artificial intelligence- powered cloud contact center software, has named Carahsoft Technology, a government IT solutions provider, as its master government aggregator, making its omnichannel contact center software available to the public sector.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, the most trusted government IT solution provider, to deliver innovative cloud-based contact center solutions to government agencies," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, in a statement. "By partnering with Carahsoft, we will enable government agencies to leverage AI, automation, and digital channels, such as text message, social messengers, and chatbots, to improve client satisfaction."

Bright Pattern's cloud-based contact center solution supports features including omnichannel communication, conversational interactive voice response (IVR), customizable self-service options, and AI-powered quality assurance,

"With the addition of Bright Pattern to our offerings, Government agencies now have access to an all-in-one cloud-based solution that enables users to simplify and manage their multichannel call center operations to improve customer satisfaction," said Evan Slack, director of sales for emerging cloud and virtualization technologies at Carahsoft, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Bright Pattern and our reseller partners to help agencies modernize their communication channels while optimizing their existing resources and budgets."