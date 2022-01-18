OSF Digital Acquires Datarati

OSF Digital, a provider of digital transformation services, has acquired Datarati, a marketing automation and CRM agency and Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Datarati further establishes OSF Digital as a Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider.

"As part of the company's mission to be the leading global digital transformation partner to companies worldwide, OSF Digital continues to expand with yet another acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services leader in the APAC region," said Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, in a statement. "With additional Marketing Cloud capability, capacity, and Performance Marketing expertise, we are equipped to continue exponential growth in the fast-growing APAC region and beyond." "We're excited to embark on this next phase of our rapid growth of Salesforce Marketing Cloud services and expansion of our Salesforce solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific region," said Will Scully-Power, founder and CEO of Datarati, in a statement. "By coming together with the wider OSF Digital team, we will now have increased capacity and capability to support the demand from our customers to support their digital transformations."

The Datarati deal is OSF Digital's seventh acquisition in the past nine months. Other deals involved Adept Group, Relation1, Werise, Paladin Group, FitForCommerce, and Teia Labs.