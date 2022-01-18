Nuance Expands Genesys Partnership

Nuance Communications has expanded its partnership with Genesys, giving Genesys Cloud CX customers integrated access to Nuance Contact Center AI.

Genesys Cloud CX customers can now access Nuance's technology, including conversational virtual assistants for voice and digital channels and biometrics-based authentication and fraud prevention solutions.

"The continuing acceleration of digital transformation means providing customers with a combination of advanced capabilities in a CCaaS model," said Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of enterprise at Nuance, in a statement. "By integrating our proven enterprise-grade conversational AI, biometric security, and Nuance Mix tooling technologies with Genesys Cloud CX, we are giving organizations the power they need to meet customer expectations today and the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies to address future opportunities."

"Nuance and Genesys are both dedicated to delivering flexible, future-proof options for our shared customers while working closely to advance the state-of-the-art in intelligent, omnichannel customer engagement solutions," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud CX, in a statement.