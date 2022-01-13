eGain Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
eGain, a cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). eGain's sponsoring agency is the Internal Revenue Service , which is modernizing taxpayer experience with eGain's knowledge automation solutions.
FedRAMP is a government program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.
"We are delighted to achieve FedRAMP authorization and thank the IRS for sponsoring us," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "Digitalization of government is a priority for the Biden administration, and we look forward to partnering with innovative agencies like the IRS in this mission."