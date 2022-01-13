eGain Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

eGain, a cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). eGain's sponsoring agency is the Internal Revenue Service , which is modernizing taxpayer experience with eGain's knowledge automation solutions.

FedRAMP is a government program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.