FullContact and Lotame Partner on Data Onboarding
FullContact, a provider of consumer identity resolution as a service, is partnering with Lotame, a provider of flexible data solutions, to offer marketers and advertisers improved data connectivity across the open web without relying on third-party cookies or first-party customer data.
The highlight of the partnership is a more effective data onboarding solution. The partnership means the FullContact identity graph will be integrated with Lotame Panorama ID, allowing for increased scale and activation without sacrificing consumer privacy.
Lotame also brings benefits to the FullContact solution, most notably the ability to engage addressable audiences across a growing number of activation partners, like MediaMath, AdForm, and PubMatic, as well as traditional activation channels like demand-side platforms (DSPs) and ad servers (such as Google Ad Manager).
When onboarding clients' first-party data to Lotame, FullContact's Resolve identity resolution product offers a significantly higher match rate to Lotame's Panorama ID, as well as faster turnaround through FullContact's custom integration.
"Marketers have been frustrated with the onboarding solutions available to them," said Christopher Harrison, FullContact's CEO, in a statement. "Existing solutions are too expensive, slow, too reliant on third-party cookies, and match rates are subpar. This partnership presents a new option that lets brands onboard, enrich, and activate their data better and faster than before while respecting an individual's privacy."
"We've been working to ensure our data ingestion and collection capabilities are future-proofed for the cookieless web, ongoing changes to privacy regulations, and more," said Pierre Diennet, global partnerships lead at Lotame, in a statement. "We were specifically looking for a privacy-first partner with good SLAs to commit to building a framework for bringing offline data into an addressable ID space. We found that partner in FullContact."
FullContact Partners with LiveIntent to Create an Integrated Identity Resolution Solution
11 Aug 2020
The partnership brings together LiveIntent's NonID with FullContact's PersonID for a comprehensive view of customers.
Ad Publishers Integrate with Lotame PanoramaID
14 Jan 2021
Magnite, Sovrn, Eyeota, and Advance Local support the Panorama ID to power omnichannel advertising as cookies go away.
Lotame Adds 11 Partners for Its Panorama ID
21 Apr 2021
Lotame Panorama ID gains support from data partners, enabling expanded data collection across the open web.
Adform and Smart Support Lotame's Panorama ID
25 May 2021
Adform and Smart join a growing list of companies that support Panorama ID as the interoperable, connectivity solution for the open web.
Pubmatic and MediaMath Support Lotame Panorama ID
08 Jun 2021
PubMatic and MediaMath support Lotame's Panorama ID to power cookieless advertising across the open web.