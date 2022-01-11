FullContact and Lotame Partner on Data Onboarding

FullContact, a provider of consumer identity resolution as a service, is partnering with Lotame, a provider of flexible data solutions, to offer marketers and advertisers improved data connectivity across the open web without relying on third-party cookies or first-party customer data.

The highlight of the partnership is a more effective data onboarding solution. The partnership means the FullContact identity graph will be integrated with Lotame Panorama ID, allowing for increased scale and activation without sacrificing consumer privacy.

Lotame also brings benefits to the FullContact solution, most notably the ability to engage addressable audiences across a growing number of activation partners, like MediaMath, AdForm, and PubMatic, as well as traditional activation channels like demand-side platforms (DSPs) and ad servers (such as Google Ad Manager).

When onboarding clients' first-party data to Lotame, FullContact's Resolve identity resolution product offers a significantly higher match rate to Lotame's Panorama ID, as well as faster turnaround through FullContact's custom integration.