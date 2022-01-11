MeridianLink Enhances Engage Product with Saylent Addition

MeridianLink, a provider of software for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, has launched an enhanced MeridianLink Engage platform. Originally launched by Saylent Technologies, which MeridianLink acquired in 2021, Engage is a comprehensive, end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution.

The advanced offering brings together Saylent and MeridianLink capabilities to optimize financial institutions’ marketing efforts. Clients now have a single platform to offer consumers lending opportunities through advanced data segmentation and streamlined execution. Roeporting and analytics round out the offering, tracking the success, insights, and impact of each campaign.

"We acquired Saylent with the vision of offering our clients the powerful combination of our technology solutions to accelerate their growth," said Chris Maloof, chief product officer of MeridianLink, in a statement. "By integrating our MeridianLink Consumer loan origination platform with Engage's smart targeting and Experian's prescreening capabilities, clients now have an automated solution to anticipate consumer needs and provide personalized consumer lending offers at precisely the right moment, eliminating the need for juggling multiple internal and external resources while improving the consumer experience."

Integrating MeridianLink Consumer and MeridianLink Portal enables MeridianLink Engage clients to design, execute, and analyze prescreened consumer lending campaigns.