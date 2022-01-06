Merkle Launches Scan & Know and UnBoxIt

Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company, has launched Scan & Know and UnboxIt for app-free in-store and on-delivery contactless shopping experiences.

Scan & Know empowers shoppers to know more in store with its amplified assistance and product recognition technology. UnboxIt is a smart packaging content platform that connects with shoppers out of the box.The patent-pending products will be the newest additions to ShopNXT, Merkle's collection of retail products.

"Creating experiences that are simple, safe, and seamless for both shoppers and retailers is a priority. We designed ShopNXT products to be lightweight, future-focused, compatible with major ecommerce platforms, and easy to test without a heavy investment," said Val Vacante, director of strategy and product innovation at Merkle, in a statement. "From in-store exploration and contactless checkout to connected experiences upon arrival and more, ShopNXT empowers retailers and shoppers in the moments that matter most."

Scan & Know allows retailers to elevate the contactless shopping experience by empowering consumers to know more in store. Shoppers using Scan & Know can scan any item in the store straight from their mobile devices to instantly learn more about product details and prices, add items to wish lists and registries, and have products shipped direct to their doors. With no apps, queuing, or additional hardware, Scan & Know integrates into existing websites, customer profiles, and loyalty programs, as well as with major ecommerce platforms, such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and Shopify.

UnboxIt allows retailers to instantly connect with shoppers upon arrival. Using their mobile devices, consumers are connected to instructions, content, and other customer support programs via QR code on the outside of product packaging. The drag-and-drop, codeless technology enables retailers to update content in seconds, no matter when the product is sold or shipped.