Sendlane Integrates with Justuno
Sendlane, an email and SMS marketing automation solution provider, has integrated with Justuno to allow e-commerce merchants to grow their subscriber lists by capturing first-party data (emails, phone numbers, consent, etc.) for behavior-based automation and onsite marketing.
Data collected through the Sendlane and Justuno integration allows Sendlane users to better understand the behaviors and attributes of their website traffic and build segments inside their accounts. The integration also allows Sendlane users to suppress pop-ups to customers who have already responded to campaigns.
"We're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Sendlane through Justuno's new one-click email and SMS integration," said Derek Booth, director of business development and strategic partnerships at Justuno, in a statement. "Now, merchants can supercharge their marketing campaigns by easily uniting onsite shopping experiences with advanced personalization and segmentation within email and SMS. We're particularly excited for Justuno merchants with more than one store, as this integration unlocks the ability for faster and more effective subscriber list growth. Then, with Sendlane's multistore functionality, merchants can seamlessly manage multiple databases in one platform."
"E-commerce merchants leveraging our integration with Justuno will convert site traffic into email and SMS revenue more quickly," said Andrew Christison, vice president of strategic partnerships at Sendlane, in a statement. "They can build their contact lists faster and market more intelligently with advanced targeting and segmentation. With Justuno's unmatched ability to capture traffic and Sendlane's industry-leading deliverability rates, your email and SMS lists can now generate the revenue your brand deserves."