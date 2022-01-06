Sendlane Integrates with Justuno

Sendlane, an email and SMS marketing automation solution provider, has integrated with Justuno to allow e-commerce merchants to grow their subscriber lists by capturing first-party data (emails, phone numbers, consent, etc.) for behavior-based automation and onsite marketing.

Data collected through the Sendlane and Justuno integration allows Sendlane users to better understand the behaviors and attributes of their website traffic and build segments inside their accounts. The integration also allows Sendlane users to suppress pop-ups to customers who have already responded to campaigns.