Drift Integrates with ON24

ON24 today rolled out an integration with the Drift platform, allowing joint customers to combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies to track engagement across marketing and sales activities.

With activity and real-time conversational data using the Drift chatbot now available in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target, marketers can capture even more engagement data with ON24, such as attendee profiles, conversations started, playbooks clicked, questions asked, content downloaded, and meetings booked. Additionally, ON24 Connect will enable Drift data to seamlessly pass from ON24 digital experiences into leading third-party marketing and sales systems, such as Adobe Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, HubSpot, and Zapier.