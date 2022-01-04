Drift Integrates with ON24
ON24 today rolled out an integration with the Drift platform, allowing joint customers to combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies to track engagement across marketing and sales activities.
With activity and real-time conversational data using the Drift chatbot now available in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target, marketers can capture even more engagement data with ON24, such as attendee profiles, conversations started, playbooks clicked, questions asked, content downloaded, and meetings booked. Additionally, ON24 Connect will enable Drift data to seamlessly pass from ON24 digital experiences into leading third-party marketing and sales systems, such as Adobe Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, HubSpot, and Zapier.
"ON24 digital experiences create rich audience insights that enhance the buyer experience and drive measurable growth," said Jason Yarborough, head of tech partnerships at Drift, in a statement. "Our vision is aligned with ON24 to make marketing and sales more interconnected so organizations can accelerate revenue. If a marketer is delivering an ON24 digital experience, Drift can help sales engage directly with their prospects and qualify leads much faster."
"Drift is delivering conversational marketing and sales experiences that provide insights into what buyers are interested in along their journey," said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24, in a statement. "Our integration enhances the audience insights we can provide and gives customers a powerful ON24 platform to bring together all their important engagement data for sales teams to convert more prospects into buyers."
