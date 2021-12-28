MarketsandMarkets Eyes Strong Growth for Data Integration

p>Research firm MarketsandMarkets expects the global data integration market to grow from $11.6 billion in 2021 to $19.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual rate of 11 percent.

It credits the rise in big data and cloud computing technologies, increasing amount of on-cloud data, and incapability of traditional data management tools to drive the adoption of data integration solutions and services.

Data integration, it said, is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view. Integration begins with the ingestion process and includes steps such as cleansing, mapping, and transformation to improve the effectiveness of analytics tools.

Data integration, it said further, plays an important role when it comes to managing heterogeneous data sources.

The research firm also expects the cloud deployment model to dominate the market, with solution providers focusing on cloud-based integration solutions for their clients. Many organizations have migrated to either private or public clouds, and cloud-based solutions and services providers, such as IBM, Microsoft, and SAP, are focusing on the development of cloud software that would incorporate the on-premises application into the cloud.

MarketsandMarkets expects smaller companies to register higher growth, noting that these types of companies have been early adopters of data integration solutions as they deal with the troublesome task of effectively managing security and their IT infrastructures.

The major vendors in the global data integration market include IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute, Talend, Informatica, Precisely, Software AG, Salesforce, Qlik, and Tibco, according to the report.