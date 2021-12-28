TTEC to Acquire Faneuil Citizen Engagement Technology
TTEC Holdings, a customer experience (CX) technology and services provider, will acquire certain citizen experience and smart city assets of Faneuil from ALJ Regional Holdings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Citizen experience for the public sector is a core component of TTEC's vision, and this transaction will accelerate our growth in this rapidly expanding market," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO of TTEC, in a statement. "The acquisition of this platform amplifies TTEC's decades of leadership in delivering citizen experience solutions. Visionary public-sector leaders understand that innovative citizen engagement must be frictionless, automated, and personalized going forward."
The combination of TTEC Engage, TTEC Digital, and the Faneuil assets will enable TTEC to address public-sector opportunities related to mobility, fleet management, congestion management, health and wellness, healthcare exchanges, labor and social benefits delivery, and emergent infrastructure citizen response systems.
"TTEC's scale, engagement, culture, and expansive CX capabilities spanning innovative digital solutions, global delivery footprint, access to industry best practices, and flexible work environments will immediately benefit our clients," said Anna Van Buren, CEO of Faneuil, in a statement. "I could not be more excited about the combination of our respective public-sector platforms. In addition to the power of our combined capability, TTEC's brand, mission, vision, culture, and intense focus on customer, citizen, and employee experience make this the perfect home for our clients and employees."