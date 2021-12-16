Validity Partners with Adobe for Email Solution

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, partnered with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The collaboration builds on synergies between Validity's Everest email platform and Adobe Campaign for orchestration, launch, and measurement of personalized cross-channel marketing campaigns.

Everest provides insights and deliverability guidance, and Validity will soon introduce a deep integration that brings Adobe Campaign data directly within Everest, providing marketers with a complete picture of email campaigns.

"We've always been an independent source of truth for our customers, providing good, clean and actionable data regardless of what marketing automation or email service provider they may use," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "This strategic partnership enables us to join the power of our email analytics and deliverability expertise with the world-renowned marketing expertise of Adobe. We look forward to a future where both Adobe's and Validity's collective customers win with the best solutions together."

"The past nearly two years have shown us that inboxes are more crowded than ever and reaching the right customer with the right message at the right time is crucial to the success of every business," said Nik Shroff, senior director of global technology partners at Adobe, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Validity to provide deliverability insights that drive our customers' email programs forward."

"We value working with both Adobe and Validity, so it's exciting to see these two incredible vendors collaborating with one another to make their solutions even more valuable," said Alyssa Raine, group vice president of customer marketing platforms at Walgreens, in a statement. "As the email landscape becomes more challenging to measure, Adobe's and Validity's solutions have provided us with actionable insights to make the most of each customer engagement and will certainly provide the market with these benefits."