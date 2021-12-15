Mediafly to Acquire InsightSquared

Mediafly, a sales enablement, interactive content, and value selling solutions provider, will acquire InsightSquared, a provider of revenue intelligence, forecasting, and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined revenue enablement and intelligence platform will provide a 360-degree view of what's happening at every stage in every account to improve coaching, engagement, predictions, and execution throughout the customer journey.

Together Mediafly and InsightSquared will deliver a unified view of all buyer-seller touchpoints,from emails and meetings and call recordings to web page views, content engagement, and shares.

In addition to unifying content engagement, conversation intelligence, buyer intent, value engagement,and sales activity data in one visual dashboard, the Mediafly and InsightSquared solution will incorporate content analytics into predictive machine learning models, providing revenue teams health scores to assess deals and drive revenue forecasts.

Customers leveraging the integrated solution will benefit from enterprise content management, predictive forecasting, value enablement, and sales readiness tools.