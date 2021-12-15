Mediafly to Acquire InsightSquared
Mediafly, a sales enablement, interactive content, and value selling solutions provider, will acquire InsightSquared, a provider of revenue intelligence, forecasting, and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined revenue enablement and intelligence platform will provide a 360-degree view of what's happening at every stage in every account to improve coaching, engagement, predictions, and execution throughout the customer journey.
Together Mediafly and InsightSquared will deliver a unified view of all buyer-seller touchpoints,from emails and meetings and call recordings to web page views, content engagement, and shares.
In addition to unifying content engagement, conversation intelligence, buyer intent, value engagement,and sales activity data in one visual dashboard, the Mediafly and InsightSquared solution will incorporate content analytics into predictive machine learning models, providing revenue teams health scores to assess deals and drive revenue forecasts.
Customers leveraging the integrated solution will benefit from enterprise content management, predictive forecasting, value enablement, and sales readiness tools.
"Today, most sales leaders rely on partial insights from sales activity data to shape buyer engagement and forecast sales," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly, in a statement. "What happens in the sales meeting is no longer the sole indicator of deal health. In a digital-first world, you need to consider all the multichannel touchpoints across the buyer journey. Our mission is to aggregate content engagement, conversation intelligence, buyer intent, value engagement, and sales activity data in one visual dashboard to offer revenue teams a holistic view of pipeline health and prescriptive next steps. With InsightSquared, we accelerate the delivery of that vision and provide sales leaders with the complete set of information they need to achieve and exceed revenue goals."
"In B2B sales, it is critical to identify when buyers become unresponsive, especially when the opportunity is part of the forecast. Promptly identifying when a customer stops engaging with your team enables implementation of improvement plans and more accurate input into the forecasting process," said Todd Abbott, CEO of InsightSquared, in a statement. "Content engagement has always been the missing piece of the engagement analytics puzzle. With the combined solution, revenue teams will now know if a buyer is actively reviewing case studies, value calculators, and presentation materials, even sharing them with multiple other stakeholders (who are now also engaging). The result is improved visibility on the health of the opportunity, improved forecast accuracy, and increased sales productivity, with sellers leveraging the best resources and investing their time where they will make the biggest impact."