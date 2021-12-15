ServiceNow and Qualtrics Integrate

ServiceNow and Qualtrics have partnered to create a joint solution that combines ServiceNow's digital workflows with Qualtrics' experience management technology, enabling organizations to harness and act on customer and employee experience data in the Now Platform, in real time.

Organizations can now import customer experience data from Qualtrics into the Now Platform to build customer profiles via the Qualtrics CustomerXM and ServiceNow Customer Service Management integration to empower service teams to create personalized workflows and automate support experiences.