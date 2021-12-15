ServiceNow and Qualtrics Integrate
ServiceNow and Qualtrics have partnered to create a joint solution that combines ServiceNow's digital workflows with Qualtrics' experience management technology, enabling organizations to harness and act on customer and employee experience data in the Now Platform, in real time.
Organizations can now import customer experience data from Qualtrics into the Now Platform to build customer profiles via the Qualtrics CustomerXM and ServiceNow Customer Service Management integration to empower service teams to create personalized workflows and automate support experiences.
"What it means to truly know your customer has changed. Organizations need to deliver empathy at mass scale in every interaction to retain customers and drive growth in 2022," said Michael Ramsey, vice president of customer workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Access to rich customer insights allows agents to respond to individual needs and powers digital workflows that drive great experiences, customer loyalty, and empathy."
"Great experiences are the currency of modern business. The experiences that companies deliver today can become their greatest competitive advantage tomorrow," said Jay Choi, chief product officer of Qualtrics, in a statement. "Companies who understand and act on experience data–the feedback that employees and customers share with them– to deliver incredible service experiences will successfully build long-term, meaningful relationships."
"Today people increasingly expect their banks to provide personalized experiences across every interaction," said Nicolas Boesch, group vice president of voice of customer at M&T Bank., in a statement. "Our use of ServiceNow and Qualtrics has enabled us to improve customer satisfaction at critical touchpoints, including our contact centers, retail locations, and digital channels. We look forward to using the new Qualtrics and ServiceNow integration to help further streamline our processes and uncover new ways to delight our customers.