Recapped Introduces DeepSync Integration with Salesforce and Hubspot

Recapped, providers of a collaborative workspace for revenue teams and their customers, today launched Recapped DeepSync to streamline CRM processes.

With Recapped DeepSync, both sellers and buyers can now update their Salesforce and HubSpot fields directly from their client-facing workspaces in Recapped.

The new integration allows bi-directional sync with every opportunity and account field. Users can update BANT or MEDDICC qualifications, collaborate with pre-sales on evaluations, and share handoff notes with customer success teams. Users can update their Salesforce and Hubspot fields directly in Recapped and even allow buyers to update fields on their behalf. Users can also see exactly where every single deal is, who's involved, who needs to be brought in, and what needs to happen to bring it across the finish line.