eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on Five9 CX Marketplace

eGain, a cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, has integrated the eGain Knowledge Hub with the Five9 Agent Desktop Plus and made it available on the Five9 CX Marketplace.

Infused with artificial intelligence and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Five9 empowers agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Five9 Agent Desktop Plus. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and interaction channel. eGain Knowledge Hub also helps deliver self-service across touchpoints, including interactive voice response systems. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights.