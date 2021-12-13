eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on Five9 CX Marketplace
eGain, a cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, has integrated the eGain Knowledge Hub with the Five9 Agent Desktop Plus and made it available on the Five9 CX Marketplace.
Infused with artificial intelligence and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Five9 empowers agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Five9 Agent Desktop Plus. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and interaction channel. eGain Knowledge Hub also helps deliver self-service across touchpoints, including interactive voice response systems. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights.
"The agent experience forms the foundation for delivering a great customer experience," said Walt Rossi, vice president of business development at Five9, in a statement. "It's important for contact centers to have the right tools in place to support their agents, especially as businesses have indicated that they will continue with a work-from-home or hybrid model. We are proud to partner with eGain to continue helping empower agents to drive results from anywhere."
"Knowledge modernization has emerged as the top 2022 strategy to get customer and agent experiences out of the rut they have been in," said Mike Taylor, vice president of business development at eGain, in a statement. "We look forward to delivering our top-rated knowledge solution via the Five9 CX Marketplace."
Related Articles
eGain Brings Knowledge Hub to SAP Store
26 Aug 2021
By integrating with SAP Service Cloud, eGain Knowledge Hub can provide contextual knowledge and conversational guidance for contact center agents in the work-from-home world.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned