Cognitive Analytics Market to Be Worth $48 Billion By 2026

Polaris Market Research expects the worldwide cognitive analytics market to reach $48 billion by 2026.

The firm cites the growing need for real-time analysis of complex data for improved business efficiency and the need to gain actionable insights from large amount of data as reasond for sharp increases in the adoption of cognitive analytics solutions.

The transportation, healthcare, and financial services industries have been particularly strong afopters of cognitive analytics over the years, according to the research.

And while large enterprises in the United States have been the largest adopters so far, the research firm sees growing demand from emerging economies and increasing adoption by small and medium sized businesses in the coming years.

The leading companies profiled in the Polaris' Cognitive Analytics Market report include IBM, Cisco Systems, SAS Institute, Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Google, Intel, and Narrative Science.