Calendly Launches Meeting Polls

Calendly, a scheduling platform provider, today introduced Meeting Polls, a tool that allows users to poll and vote on preferred meeting times. Users can poll attendees outside or within their organization to identify the most popular time to meet while accommodating personal preferences and time zones when scheduling with three or more people.

"Meeting Polls gives our users the flexibility and power to manage their time as both a host and an invitee. It's all about finding mutual availability among multiple people in a hassle-free way," said Srinivas Somayajula, head of product operations at Calendly, in a statement. "We're building for the distributed workforce, and we couldn't be more excited to roll this out to users at such a pivotal moment as a solution to a challenge we've all faced."

Users can send an unlimited number of polls each month while accessing popular video conferencing platform integrations like Zoom and Webex.