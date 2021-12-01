Pindrop Offers VeriCall to Amazon Connect Contact Centers

Pindrop's Next Caller subsidiary has made its VeriCall Technology automatic number identification (ANI) validation and spoof detection platform available on Amazon Marketplace for users of Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' cloud-based contact center platform.

"We're excited about this announcement as it helps to level the playing field for contact centers of all sizes. For the first time, businesses running contact centers in the cloud on Amazon Connect have access to an enterprise grade ANI Validation technology, rarely available outside of traditional infrastructures," said Collin Davis, chief technology officer of Pindrop, in a statement. "VeriCall technology enables businesses to passively authenticate calls in a way that improves security while removing friction from the experience caused by security-based questions and one-time passcodes. This can translate into shorter handle times and higher self-service rates that lower the cost per call.”

VeriCall Technology uses machine learning to analyze the metadata of an incoming call and assign it a risk score in less than 60 milliseconds. The score is then delivered to the interactive voice response (IVR) system.

VeriCall Technology also detects spoofing and other forms of call manipulation to protect against phone fraud. A lightweight, pre-configured API gives Amazon Connect users access to VeriCall Technology capabilities through seamless integration into existing call flows with no tuning required.