Sendoso Integrates Square's Give and Get Local Directory
Sendoso is integrating Square's Give and Get Local Directory into its email platform. With this partnership, Sendoso users will have access to more local vendors while Square's network of local merchants will gain access to more customers outside their traditional borders.
With the Square partnership, Sendoso now lets users send e-gifts that support local merchants.
"Since launching in 2016, Sendoso has been passionate about supporting small merchants. Just in the past year, physical gifts from local merchants have accounted for a large percent of total sends on our platform," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder of Sendoso, in a statement. "This partnership with Square is so important to us as it provides customers with unique personalization to now send local e-gifts globally to build closer connections with prospects by demonstrating they're in tune with their interests."
