Linc’s CX Automation Now Supports Instagram Direct

Linc's CX automation solution now supports the Instagram Direct private instant messaging feature, enabling businesses to leverage Linc's AI Digital Workers to serve and engage customers via direct message on the social media app.

The announcement deepens Linc's partnership with Instagram parent company Facebook following its integrations with Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp. Linc also integrates with Kustomer, which Facebook acquired late last year.

Linc's Digital Workers will provide 24/7 order support, buying, and selling assistance, and auto-delivery and subscription awareness to customers on Instagram. The high-fidelity Digital Workers can solve more than 300 common use cases and more than 85 percent of customer service inquiries, allowing only the most complicated requests to land on the desks of customer support workers, thereby reducing support costs.

Adding this integration also further expands Linc's omnichannel capabilities. Channels already in place include email, calling, web chat, two-way SMS, other social network direct messaging, and Google Business Messages.