Blackthorn.io Acquires Textey
Blackthorn.io, a provider of event management, payment processing, and compliance apps on Salesforce, has acquired Textey.io, a short message service (SMS) solutions provider for Salesforce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Blackthorn.io customers can now send Paylink transactions to customers via SMS with a shortened URL.
Blackthorn.io CEO Chris Federspiel said Textey "contributes to our larger vision of bringing easy-to-use apps with immediate ROI to the Salesforce ecosystem. You shouldn't need a doctorate in Salesforce administration to install and use a Salesforce app. Textey, as with our other apps, removes that friction. Our customers will benefit from adding SMS to their Blackthorn.io app stack through higher returns on donation campaigns, greater event attendance and engagement, and by receiving payments on their customer transactions faster."
"Blackthorn.io's apps are some of the highest-rated on the Salesforce AppExchange, and our relationship with its team has confirmed the high regard the industry has for its solutions. The Blackthorn.io team shares our goal of empowering companies to leverage SMS as a major communication channel with their clients, communities, and customers. We are thrilled for the future of Textey powered by Blackthorn.io," said Clint Lee, founder and CEO of Textey, in a statement.