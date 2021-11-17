Verint Launches Real-time Agent Assist

Verint today launched Real-time Agent Assist (RTAA) capabilities, including real-time sentiment analysis and new work assist functionality, in the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform.

The new functionality, powered byVerint Da Vinci AI and Analytics, empowers agents with in-the-moment knowledge and context around customer sentiment and intent. With expanded linguistic and acoustic analysis capabilities, AI-powered bots comprehend what's being said, how it's being said, and the corresponding agent's actions and desktop activity. Verint's RTAA provides critical notifications, knowledge, and reminders on the agent desktop to guide them on next-best actions.

"When customers pick up the phone to talk with live agents, they rightly expect rapid response and sensitivity to their moods and overall sentiment," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, in a statement. "Verint's approach employs AI-infused analytics during each conversation to help agents respond empathetically, resulting in higher levels of engagement, task completion, and customer satisfaction."

Also included is a new Verint Da Vinci transcription engine built on advanced deep neural network (DNN) models.

Verint also enhanced its cloud platform, extending the capabilities of its Engagement Data Management solution to include experience data. Through this combination of interaction and experience data management, Verint provides a comprehensive view of customer engagement data across all customer touchpoints.