SoGoSurvey Launches Version 28.0

Enterprise online survey provider SoGoSurvey rolled out its latest release, SoGoSurvey 28.0, featuring enhancements that allow users more flexibility in collecting feedback to inform customer experience, employee experience, and research needs.

"From expanded reporting controls to more streamlined workflows, this release brings to life so much of the feedback we've heard from our clients," said SoGoSurvey Senior Account Manager Mary McCormack in a statement.

The release includes enhancements that provide a deeper look at CX trends across past events as well as future predictive analysis.

"It's exciting to be moving forward in the area of predictive analysis," said SoGoSurvey Vice President of Success Melissa Krut in a statement. "Over time we've focused our analytical power on drilling down on past experience, but today we're setting our sights on improving future experiences, too."

SoGoSurvey 28.0 also includes expanded SMS distribution across countries and through APIs and a new feature allowing participants to sign on the dotted line and grant permissions through virtual consent. Users can also streamline their workflows by pushing survey responses to tools such as Salesforce or SoGoConnect. In addition, enhancements to SoGoSurvey's Omni Report brings expanded options in scoring, sorting, report-level segmentation, and exporting.