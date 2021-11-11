Freshworks Launches Freshstack for Startups

Freshworks today at its Refresh ;event introduced Freshstack, a CRM suite built specifically for startups. Freshstack unifies customer support, sales, and marketing functions in a single product bundle.

"Startup founders should ensure that their developers are focused on building their core technology, not babysitting their CRM stack," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, in a statement. "From day one, Freshworks has built products that democratize access to modern, easy-to-use software. Freshstack builds on that commitment by helping the titans of tomorrow get going faster today."

Freshstack includes the following:

Freshdesk: an omnichannel customer support solution with a new unified inbox and collaboration functionality across support, sales and marketing teams.

Freshsales: a unified sales intelligence solution with context-driven forecasting and pipeline management.

Freshmarketer: marketing automation software that enables AI-driven lead generation, email personalization and send optimization.

Access to the Freshworks Marketplace with hundreds of apps to customize the CRM suite.