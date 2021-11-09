VanillaSoft Strengthens Integrations with Salesforce, Zapier, Chorus

VanillaSoft, a sales engagement technology company, has enhanced its integrations with Salesforce, Zapier, and Chorus

VanillaSoft has enhanced the real-time, bi-directional information sharing with Salesforce. When sales teams engage leads in VanillaSoft, updates are immediately transferred to Salesforce. Up-to-date information in each system allows managers to leverage Salesforce reports for end-to-end sales reporting from one dashboard.

VanillaSoft's integration with Zapier simplifies app integration by providing a graphical user interface for connecting VanillaSoft to hundreds of other applications.

The integration between VanillaSoft and Chorus enables VanillaSoft customers to pass call recordings directly to Chorus' conversation intelligence platform that automatically records, transcribes, and analyzes recordings in real time. Users can then access the Chorus analyses directly from within VanillaSoft and use this information for follow-up or sales rep onboarding and coaching.