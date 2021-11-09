Conversica Launches Conversational ABM

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for revenue teams, today introduced Conversational Account-Based Marketing capabilities available through its AI assistants.

Conversica's Conversational ABM solution combines personalized human dialogue with conversational AI, enabling sales and marketing teams to execute at scale with increased engagement, accelerated deal cycles, and better customer experience for every account.

Conversica's Conversational ABM solution automates personalized outreach across email, SMS, and website chat. By leveraging account-based insights, such as firmographic, buyers' persona, sales stage, and intent data, Conversica AI Assistants engage with prospects in hyper-personalized, dynamic, two-way conversations. Once intent is determined, the AI Assistant can autonomously interpret the next-best action and drive the accounts and contacts toward revenue-generating decisions.

Key features of Conversica's Conversational ABM solution include the following:

New ABM Outreach Skill, with three new ABM-specific conversations based on the most successful account-focused engagement tactics that sales teams use today: leveraging customer testimonials, relating to known business challenges, and highlighting tangible results to the problems that specific personas face.

Marketing Skill Updates that complement the ABM Outreach skill with four existing Marketing Assistant conversations intended to cultivate early interest with fresh contacts, re-engage accounts that expressed previous interest, and generate new interest with current customers through partner cross-sell and prospecting opportunities.

Account-Based Data, to achieve personalization at scale by making key account-based data and attributes readily available, enabling users to apply account-based firmographic, segmentation, and intent data into highly personalized engagements.

Conversation Rules that let users define initial conversation routing logic based on account and contact attributes, including persona, industry, region, intent, action, interest, and more.