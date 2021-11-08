Marchex Launches Marchex Anywhere Integration Platform

Marchex, an artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence company, has integrated with platforms from leading communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), unified communication-as-a-service (UCaaS), and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) providers. These integrations are available via Marchex Anywhere, a new integrations and applications hub.

Using Marchex's AI-powered conversation intelligence services, sales; customer engagement; and marketing teams can do the following:

Determine intent and outcome for all incoming calls in near-real time;

Empower and inform sellers to take action in the moments that matter;

Deploy seller/agent performance analysis into their existing platforms;

Receive near-real-time alerts when a caller showing high intent doesn't buy;

Acquire voice conversation transcripts; and

Redact sensitive information within transcripts;

"Marchex Anywhere brings our market-leading conversation intelligence services to a rapidly expanding universe of businesses looking to enhance their existing sales, customer engagement, marketing and communication platforms with the power of actionable insights from customer conversations," said Ryan Polley, Marchex's chief operating officer, in a statement. "This reflects Marchex's continued momentum in expanding our conversation intelligence technology and data in innovative and practical ways to deliver the outcomes that customers want."

The latest Marchex integrations cover the following communication platforms:

RingCentral;

Twilio;

Telnyx;

Five9;

S3 (Amazon Simple Storage Service); and

SFTP integrations with most other UCaaS providers.

Marchex Zero Code Integrations provide direct data integrations with sales, customer engagement, and marketing platforms, such as Salesforce Sales Cloud, chat systems, Google Marketing Platform, and Adobe Experience Platform. New Zero Code Integrations recently added to the Marchex Anywhere hub include VinSolutions Connect CRM, a leading automotive dealer CRM platform, and Integromat, an integration platform that connects Marchex Sonar to more than 1,000 apps to automate customer research.