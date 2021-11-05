ActiveCampaign Introduces Sales Engagement Automation
ActiveCampaign, a provider of customer experience automation, has launched Sales Engagement Automation.
A critical piece of ActiveCampaign's Sales Engagement Automation is integrated engagement across channels, allowing for alignment across marketing messaging, one-to-one emails, video, chat, voice, and more. With it, users will be able to send one-to-one sales emails from their preferred email providers, including Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and iCloud, alongside emails in broader marketing campaigns.
The features available for Sales Engagement include the following:
- Complete customer view that lets users unify data from every touchpoint in the apps used most;
- Lead scoring;
- Pipeline automation;
- Win probability scoring;
- Site tracking; and
- Sales integrations with more than 870 apps, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
"The legacy sales engagement and [account-based marketing] tools on the market today don't properly address the needs of 95 percent of businesses today," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "The majority of businesses don't have separate marketing and sales teams, and having separate tools for these functions just makes it more difficult to grow their business. That's why we're pioneering a new way, unifying that sales and marketing data, and making it more actionable."
"Sales and marketing alignment is critical to success for growing businesses, so having a tool that unifies the best parts of sales engagement and ABM is really exciting to bring to market. We know this helps businesses grow because we've used it ourselves," said Adam Johnson, senior vice president of sales at ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "ActiveCampaign has seen incredible growth from using our own solution. The sales team gets the best of both worlds: the high impact of personal emails with the scale benefits of one-to-many emails. I know our customers will see huge results when they implement Sales Engagement Automation."