ActiveCampaign Introduces Sales Engagement Automation

ActiveCampaign, a provider of customer experience automation, has launched Sales Engagement Automation.

A critical piece of ActiveCampaign's Sales Engagement Automation is integrated engagement across channels, allowing for alignment across marketing messaging, one-to-one emails, video, chat, voice, and more. With it, users will be able to send one-to-one sales emails from their preferred email providers, including Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and iCloud, alongside emails in broader marketing campaigns.

The features available for Sales Engagement include the following:

Complete customer view that lets users unify data from every touchpoint in the apps used most;

Lead scoring;

Pipeline automation;

Win probability scoring;

Site tracking; and

Sales integrations with more than 870 apps, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.