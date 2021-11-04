Ambition Integrates with Gong
Ambition, a sales coaching platform provider, has integrated with Gong to help revenue leaders maximize their sales teams' potential with a sales coaching system built on data intelligence, rep accountability, and rich recognition.
This integration will combine Gong's conversation intelligence and revenue intelligence with Ambition's insights-to-action platform. It will be immediately available to all Ambition customers using Gong's Revenue Intelligence products.
"The impact of strong Sales Enablement on sales team's performance is huge. Ambition is removing all the pain of running consistent, high-quality sales coaching at scale," said Brian Trautschold, Ambition's chief operating officer, in a statement. "Managers need better intelligence, for example from sales conversations, filtered and infused into truly data-driven one-to-ones so they can best utilize those coaching opportunities and develop talent."
"By embedding revenue intelligence data into Ambition's coaching cadences and manager dashboards, revenue teams can now maximize rep performance and ensure visibility into rep reality, all powered by Gong," said Eilon Reshef, Gong's co-founder and chief product officer, in a statement.
"Since joining Ambition in January, I've had the pleasure of talking to so many of our amazing customers, and it's been thrilling to hear how Ambition users have been leveraging Gong and Salesforce data to infuse more intelligence in their Ambition sales performance check-ins," said Butler Raines, Ambition's vice president of product and engineering, in a statement. "Rep coaching has the biggest impact on performance. Together we're simplifying and optimizing that process for managers."