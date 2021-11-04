Ambition Integrates with Gong

Ambition, a sales coaching platform provider, has integrated with Gong to help revenue leaders maximize their sales teams' potential with a sales coaching system built on data intelligence, rep accountability, and rich recognition.

This integration will combine Gong's conversation intelligence and revenue intelligence with Ambition's insights-to-action platform. It will be immediately available to all Ambition customers using Gong's Revenue Intelligence products.