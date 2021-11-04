Idomoo Integrates Personalized Videos with HubSpot

Idomoo integrated its Personalized Videos application with HubSpot and is making it available in the HubSpot App Marketplace. The app allows users to incorporate videos into their HubSpot workflows.

Now companies can access all of their Idomoo media, including media optimized for mobile, straight from HubSpot and send personalized videos to customers or prospects directly from the HubSpot interface.

The Idomoo for HubSpot app syncs with contacts' latest data to automatically generate personalized videos. It supports campaigns of any size, letting marketers integrate data-driven videos into their nurture flows or email blasts. Users can then track results for their campaigns with real-time analytics to see who watched the video, completion rate, links clicked, and more.