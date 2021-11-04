SKEEPERS Acquires Octoly and Hivency

Following a $32 million funding round, the SKEEPERS Group acquired influencer marketing platforms Octoly and Hivency>. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Octoly and Hivency help fashion, beauty, and food companies increase their visibility and boost sales through influencer and consumer recommendations. The platforms connect advertisers to consumers and influencers who produce social media posts and ecommerce reviews in exchange for gifted products. Advertisers can use a single tool to manage every facet of their campaigns, including targeting, briefing, messaging, product shipping, as well as real-time reporting and metrics. The platforms help companies run campaigns at scale and offer hyper-targeting, curated TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube influencers full-service logistics and content usage licensing.

"We believe influencer marketing is essential for brands looking to strategically align themselves with the most trustworthy voices on social media. We're witnessing a noticeable shift in which authenticity and shared experiences are at the heart of the marketing industry, often brought to us by influential partners," said Pascal Lannoo, chief strategy officer of SKEEPERS, in a statement. "By bringing together the two leading influencer platforms in the U.S. and Europe, we're empowering brands to be more consumer-centric." "Historically, influencer marketing and consumer review campaigns used to be outsourced to marketing agencies, adding a third party between brands and creators. Through our merger with SKEEPERS, we are looking to give brands the opportunity to run self-serve campaigns at scale as well as offer more sophisticated measurement capabilities," Eli Curetti, CEO of Octoly who will join SKEEPERS as country manager for the United States, said in a statement.

The acquisitions follow seven strategic purchases by SKEEPERS over the past year. Combined, Octoly and Hivency will be a key component of the SKEEPERS platform, joining Visual Content (formerly TEESTER) and CX Management (formerly Mediatech-CX and MyFeelBack), Surprise, and Advalo.