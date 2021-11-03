Agiloft Launches 2021 Winter Release

Agiloft, a provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today launched its 2021 Winter Release, with a new Connected Experiences feature for easier enterprise integration, enabling teams to collaborate on contracts within established applications and ecosystems.

With Agiloft's 2021 Winter Release, Microsoft Teams users can see the progress of contracts and even approve contracts directly within Teams.

"The market for CLM is evolving rapidly, and it's time to rethink attitudes about contracts," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft's CEO, in a statement. "For too long, we've thought of contracts solely as a defensive shield, relegated to dead-end digital representations of paper. Agiloft is re-imagining contract data as a digital asset—the DNA of business relationships—that can be analyzed and acted on across the business. With our new Connected Experiences, Agiloft empowers people across the organization by connecting them to contract processes and data in the tools they already use, shifting CLM from legal to enterprise tech and taking the value of CLM to a new level."

Agiloft Connected Experiences feature integrations with Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Word, Salesforce, and Tableau, and a drag-and-drop layout editor for creating unique record layouts.